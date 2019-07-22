Texan, 83, Charged With Neighbor's Death in Property Dispute - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Texas News

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Texan, 83, Charged With Neighbor's Death in Property Dispute

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Ways to Keep Your Heart Healthy This Fall
    NBC 5 News
    police lights (file photo)

    An 83-year-old East Texas man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his 47-year-old neighbor over what investigators call a property dispute.

    The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says Wilmer Taylor of Spurger was held Monday on a murder charge a day after Jeremy Smith was shot.

    Sheriff Bryan Weatherford says the shooting happened Sunday afternoon off a county road near Spurger, a town of about 600, located 120 miles northeast of Houston. Several witnesses remained on the scene as deputies identified Taylor as the suspect.

    Autopsy results were pending Monday.

    A jailer referred questions about Taylor's bond and legal representation to the sheriff, who didn't immediately return messages for comment Monday.

    Further details weren't immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices