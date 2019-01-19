In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, January 20 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, January 20

Five talked about stories from the previous week added each Saturday and Sunday

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Under the Tucson Sun
    NBC 5 News

    To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

    In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Take Oath of Office

    Five thousand people were expected at the Texas Inaugural Ball Tuesday night It capped off a day of events. Both Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick were at the ball, where country star George Strait performed. Click here to read more about this story.

    Abbott, Patrick and Supporters Celebrate at Inaugural BallAbbott, Patrick and Supporters Celebrate at Inaugural Ball

    Five thousand people were expected at the Texas Inaugural Ball Tuesday night  It capped off a day of events. Both Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick were at the ball, where country star George Strait performed.

    (Published Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019)

    North Texas Church Pays Off Entire District’s School Lunch Debt

    A 200-member congregation donated more than $10,000 to pay off school lunch debts in Royse City. Click here to read more about this story.

    Church Pays Off Entire District's School Lunch DebtChurch Pays Off Entire District's School Lunch Debt

    A 200-member congregation donated more than $10,000 to pay off school lunch debts in Royse City.

    (Published Monday, Jan. 14, 2019)

    Cedar Hill High Students Make AP Honor Roll

    Wayne Carter's in the Classroom with students who are stacking up AP credits and scoring well with some of the top schools in the country. Click here to read more about this story.

    Cedar Hill High Students Make AP Honor RollCedar Hill High Students Make AP Honor Roll

    Wayne Carter's in the Classroom with students who are stacking up AP credits and scoring well with some of the top schools in the country.

    (Published Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019)

    Razor Burn: Gillette Ad Stirs Online Uproar

    A Gillette ad for men invoking the #MeToo movement is sparking intense online backlash, with accusations that it talks down to men and groups calling for a boycott. Click here to read more about this story.

    Vision 2020: Future of Mobility With Toyota Leader

    New ways to travel are just around the corner and Toyota Motor North America CEO Jim Lentz revealed Friday what his company is working on in an exclusive interview with NBC 5. Click here to read more about this story.

    Vision 2020: Future of Mobility With Toyota LeaderVision 2020: Future of Mobility With Toyota Leader

    New ways to travel are just around the corner and Toyota Motor North America CEO Jim Lentz revealed Friday what his company is working on in an exclusive interview with NBC 5.

    (Published Friday, Jan. 18, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices