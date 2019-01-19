To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Take Oath of Office

Five thousand people were expected at the Texas Inaugural Ball Tuesday night It capped off a day of events. Both Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick were at the ball, where country star George Strait performed. Click here to read more about this story.

North Texas Church Pays Off Entire District’s School Lunch Debt

A 200-member congregation donated more than $10,000 to pay off school lunch debts in Royse City. Click here to read more about this story.

Cedar Hill High Students Make AP Honor Roll

Wayne Carter's in the Classroom with students who are stacking up AP credits and scoring well with some of the top schools in the country. Click here to read more about this story.

Razor Burn: Gillette Ad Stirs Online Uproar

A Gillette ad for men invoking the #MeToo movement is sparking intense online backlash, with accusations that it talks down to men and groups calling for a boycott. Click here to read more about this story.

Vision 2020: Future of Mobility With Toyota Leader

New ways to travel are just around the corner and Toyota Motor North America CEO Jim Lentz revealed Friday what his company is working on in an exclusive interview with NBC 5. Click here to read more about this story.

