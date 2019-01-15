One on One with Governor Greg Abbott on his second term, plus new Speaker Dennis Bonnen talks about the issues he says have to be solved during this Legislative session. (Published Friday, Jan. 11, 2019)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will be sworn in Tuesday for their second terms in office.

The 11 a.m. inaugural ceremony for the Republican lawmakers will take place on the steps of the state Capitol. It will be streamed live at the top of this article.

Abbott will make a speech he says will focus on his priorities for his new, four-year term.

"You should expect big results," Abbott told NBC 5's Julie Fine on Sunday's edition of Lone Star Politics. "We had a press conference earlier this week with myself, the lieutenant governor and the speaker where we wanted to make very clear that we're gonna step up and tackle some of these enormous issues that have been facing the state of Texas stretching back into the last decade, including property tax reform as well as school finance reform. We are intent on getting these problems fixed."

The formal swearing-in ceremony will be followed by a barbecue lunch and the Texas Inaugural Ball later Tuesday night.

