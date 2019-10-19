Teen Wanted in September Slaying Arrested in Irving: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Teen Wanted in September Slaying Arrested in Irving: Police

By Claire Cardona

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with a September slaying in West Dallas, police say, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

    A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a September slaying in West Dallas, police say.

    The teen was taken into custody overnight by Dallas officers and Irving SWAT in the 1400 block of North O’Connor Road, near West Grauwyler Road, Dallas police said.

    The teen, whose identity has not been released because he is a juvenile, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault, police said.

    The 16-year-old was suspected in Frederick Denavel Ford's slaying.

    Ford, 18, was found dead Sept. 30 in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Charger with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

    A witness flagged police down about 11 p.m. Sept. 30 to the parking lot of a Pep Boys at Fort Worth Avenue and North Westmoreland Road, where they found Ford.

    Police have not released any additional information about the case.

