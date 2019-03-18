A teenager was injured in a drive-by shooting while he was in his bedroom of his Dallas home Monday night, police said.

Police believe the teenager, who was hospitalized, was not the intended target.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 7500 block of Concordia Lane, not far from the University of North Texas Dallas campus, police said.

Officers found nearly two dozen shell casings scattered across the road in the neighborhood, police said.

At least one of the bullets struck the teen, police said.

He was rushed from the scene by ambulance in unknown condition. His name has not been released and it was unclear how he was doing Monday morning.

Police said they have no suspect information to release.

They're asking anyone with information to call them.