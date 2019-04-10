Teen Arrested After Threatening Father With Sword; Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Teen Arrested After Threatening Father With Sword; Police

Published 30 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    Sheriff Deputies in Hood County arrested a 17-year-old man after they said he threatened his father with a sword during an argument.

    This all happened in the 3800 block of Pecan Valley Court on Tuesday morning.

    Investogators said Noah Wayne Scott also threw a chair during the incident that struck a 2-year-old child in the leg. Deputies also said Scott resisted arrest and kicked a deputy in the knee.

    No one was seriously hurt during the altercation.

    Scott was booked into the Hood County Jail where he faces numerous charges on a $37,500 bond.

