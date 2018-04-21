Tarrant County Judge Charged With Crime

A Tarrant County judge has been charged with tampering with government records after a criminal investigation into complaints he forged dozens of voters' signatures to get on the ballot.

Embattled Justice of the Peace Russ Casey, who represents Northeastern Tarrant County and has an office in Southlake, is set to appear before a district judge Monday morning, according to court records.

Casey's case appears on the plea docket before Judge Wayne Salvant -- an indication he has struck a deal with prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigated complaints from voters that their names were forged on Casey's petition to appear on the March 6 ballot in Precinct 3.

Sam Jordan, a spokeswoman for the Tarrant County District Attorney's office, declined comment.

Tarrant County spokesman Marc Flake said he had no information on Casey's status.

Casey could not be reached for comment and his attorney, Robert Gill, did not return phone calls.

Amid the forgery complaints, the Tarrant County Republican Party removed Casey's name from the ballot in January after he formally dropped out of the race.

He was set to serve through the end of the year.

Separately, Casey was reprimanded by a state judicial panel for having an improper sexual relationship with a former clerk.

Bill Brandt, an Air Force veteran and pilot for FedEx, won the March primary after Casey withdrew from the race and is set to take office in January.

It is unclear what will happen to the cases currently in Casey's court.

Justices of the Peace in Texas handle issues like evictions, small claims and truancy.