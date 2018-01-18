Winter weather was to blame for a popular service, designed to cut down on what can be an hours-long wait at Texas driver license centers, being shut down for several days this week.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Get Inline Online service was deactivated while several state offices were closed this week due to inclement weather, according to a statement from the DPS Media and Communications Office.

The system was reinstated Wednesday afternoon.

When it works properly, the Get Inline Online system allows people to make an appointment online for a variety of features, including applying for a driver license, renewing your license, changing your name or address or when taking your written or driving test.

The system has allowed many customers to trim their time spent waiting at a license center from hours to minutes.

Several customers expressed their frustration with the online appointment system being shut down prior to its being turned back on Wednesday.

“We first tried it on Monday, we tried to yesterday, tried it this morning before we came over and it said that it wasn't working,” said Keith Rice, of Keller, who spent three hours at the Fort Worth Mega Center with his teenage son.

Trudie Stone, another DPS customer, expected to have a similar experience while she was walking in.

“We came in yesterday and we were told that it was a four hour wait before we can get in, and that is why the lady told me to do it either over the phone or on the website which I did,” Stone said. “And I tried five different times every time I tried it they gave me that same information [that the online appointment system was not available]”