It started as an idea for a community project for the third graders at Caprock Elementary School in Keller.

The project has now evolved into a way to help children 9,000 miles away in Zimbabwe and it’s all thanks to their profits from selling slime.

"We are making slime for kids in Zimbabwe," said third grader Madie McQuitty. "We really want to help them because the kids in Zimbabwe don’t have nearly the number of things we have here."

Emily Bumpass, their third grade teacher, knew her students wanted to do something to help others, but she never imagined it would turn into a full circle learning experience.

What's Next After Notre Dame Blaze

Paris is in recovery mode after a massive blaze burned down parts of its famed Notre Dame cathedral. (Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019)

"When we found out we could sponsor a child for $480 for the whole year, then they decided that they wanted to do more," said Bumpass. "And so now our goal is $960 so we can sponsor two children there. A boy and a girl."

Those children coming specifically from the Village of Aberdeen in Zimbabwe. The money, will go toward their school supplies.

Ms. Bumpass said the project is even teaching them about supply and demand. How to price their products in the marketplace. Identifying who their customer base is and selling their slime before and after school and during lunch, to meet their class goal. Some students even sold slime at PTA's Fabulous Friday. On the first Friday, the slime sold out before school even started, raising more than $165.

Sales will continue at Caprock and all proceeds will go toward buying school supplies for the children in the Village of Aberdeen.

The slime is made of glue, shaving cream, contact solution and baking soda. A recipe for real change -- change that children a world away will no doubt appreciate.