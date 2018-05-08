TCU Students Suspended, Accused of Cheating Using Study App

An app that's supposed to help students study is now the focus of a cheating investigation. You may not have heard of Quizlet but older children likely have and may even have it on their laptop or phone. Now Texas Christian University has suspended a group of students for using it to look at test questions someone posted online. (Published 10 minutes ago)

An app that's supposed to help students study is now the focus of a cheating investigation. You may not have heard of Quizlet but older children likely have and may even have it on their laptop or phone. Now Texas Christian University has suspended a group of students for using it to look at test questions someone posted online.

The alleged cheating happened over multiple semesters and involved around a dozen students in more than one course.

The students say they didn't know the exact material they studied would wind up on the exam. The scandal now has other students questioning how they use one of their most common study tools.

TCU junior Victoria Post and her friend Ashley Brummett spent Tuesday night cramming for final exams.

NJ Man Unleashes Nightmare Pollen Storm by Accident

Don't try this...anywhere! Eric Henderson of New Jersey unleashed a nightmare pollen storm when he tapped a tree branch with his excavator just to see what would happen. (Published 6 hours ago)

"Let me try and find anything else I might be missing to study," Brummett said.

For nearly every college kid, and even those in high school, that now includes the online study app Quizlet. Students can make their own study guides, flash cards and sample tests to review themselves, and share with others.

"Sometimes you'll look up a class and be like oh cool, it has the study guide already on there," Brummett said.

Photos Bobcat Kittens Mistaken for Domestic Cat Kittens in Texas

But a group of students is now accused of cheating by using Quizlet to look at active questions on an exam before taking the test. They've all been suspended, but did they knowingly cheat?

"I was kind of shocked because I was like wow, I could have easily made the same mistake,” Brummett said. “If it was on Quizlet, I would have maybe assumed OK cool this is someone else's study guide or someone else's questions."

An attorney representing the students said they didn't know the exact material they were studying would be on the test but that the professor said they should have reported it once they recognized exam questions.

"I would like to think in this situation I would have been like ‘Oh my gosh,’” Post said. “I can only speak for myself but I would probably go talk to the professor.”

"We study so much stuff,” Brummett said. “I'm not for sure I would get to the test and be like oh wow this is the same exact thing."

And the friends question why the test hadn't changed over multiple semesters.

"You know that you're going to use the same test every semester, you write the same study guide, obviously people are going to catch on," Post said. "There's a little more responsibility there."

A University spokesperson released the following statement:

“Texas Christian University is aware of the situation, as reported, regarding potential cheating involving several students. We understand that these are serious concerns and are treating them as such, fully engaging the university’s academic conduct policy and its corresponding appeal process. All students involved have the opportunity to appeal before a final decision is rendered. Above all, an academic community requires the highest standards of honor and integrity in all of its participants if it is to fulfill its mission.”

All of the students involved are appealing their suspensions. The attorney for many of them, Letty Martinez, of the law firm Varghese Summersett released this statement:

“We represent a number of TCU students who were recently suspended from the University on allegations of “academic misconduct” after using Quizlet — a public online study guide used by millions of students worldwide. While preparing for an exam, the students located and studied previously posted materials readily available on Quizlet — not knowing these items would be on the exam. Some students were even directed to these materials by TCU employed tutors. As it turned out, the professor responsible for the exam recycled test questions from past semesters. The “cheating” accusations stem from the professor’s belief that students should notify professors if they recognize exam questions. The knee-jerk suspensions have far-reaching and lasting implications for the students involved. The sanctions are being vigorously appealed. In this modern day, it is incumbent for Universities to adapt to changes in technology and for professors to change their tests. It is our sincerest hope that after TCU officials review the cases in full, cooler heads will prevail and the sanctions will be reversed.”