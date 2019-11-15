Student Hurt After Traffic Incident Near School: Police

A Colleyville middle school student was sent to the hospital after a traffic incident near her school, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

Colleyville police say it happened just before 8 a.m. Friday, when the 14-year-old student was entering the marked school crosswalk along Heritage Avenue.

At the same time, a car was traveling northbound on Heritage Avenue. Police say the driver disregarded the school crossing guard who was using a stop sign, sounding his whistle and was in the cross walk.

"The driver failed to stop and entered the crosswalk causing the juvenile to fall to the ground. It is unknown if the juvenile was struck by the vehicle," police said in a press release.

A letter sent to families from Heritage Middle School principal Dr. James Whitfield said the student was struck by a vehicle.

"While I cannot provide specifics of the injuries sustained, I do want to assure you that the student is okay and has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation," Dr. Whitfield said in the letter. "Please allow this to serve as a reminder to us all that we need to be cautious when driving down Heritage Avenue during drop-off and pick-up to help ensure the safety of our students at not only HMS, but also Heritage Elementary and Colleyville Heritage High School."

The student was transported by ambulance to Cook Children's Hospital and is being treated for an ankle injury, according to Colleyville police.

The driver will be cited for failing to comply with a lawful order or direction of a school crossing guard in a school crosswalk.