Stranded Driver Thanks Family of Good Samaritan

Ten months ago, a good Samaritan died trying to help a stranded driver. Saturday, the driver met with her family. (Published 2 hours ago)

Ten months ago, a good Samaritan died trying help a stranded driver on the Dallas North Tollway.

Saturday, in an emotional meeting, that woman met with the good Samaritan’s family to say thank you.

Julia Zaman was a wife and mother.

She was driving home from a night of shopping when she stopped to help a stranded driver.

She got out of her SUV and was struck by an oncoming car.

Last week, Madeline McIntire, the driver she was trying to help sent a message to Zaman’s husband Nadeem to share her gratitude. At the time of the wreck, McIntire was nine months pregnant.

"I have contemplated if I would ever send this, but today is the day that I will,” the message began. “Dear Nadeem, March 27th is a day that I will never forget. Everyday when I take Dallas North Tollway I pass that spot. I am the women your wife saved,” it said.

McIntire gave birth to a healthy baby boy a week after the wreck.

Saturday, she and her now 10-month-old son Walter met with Nadeem at his Frisco home to say thank you in person.

She revealed she didn’t know until days after the accident that Julia died coming to her rescue.

“So many things could have happened and I really believe because she was there in that moment those things did not happen,” McIntire said.

She says she’s contemplated how to show her gratitude for months. She says meeting Nadeem face-to-face felt necessary.

“I needed you to know that she was not alone and I needed you to know that I am thankful and that I am sorry,” McIntire said tearfully.

“I am thankful that she reached out,” Zaman said. “It helps.”

The driver who struck Julia has been charged with manslaughter.

Her family will mark one year since her death by holding the first annual Glitter Dash 5K in Julia's name.

It will be Saturday, March 31 at 8 a.m. at Hidden Cove Park in Lewisville. Click here for more information.