State-of-the-Art Public Library Opens in Downtown Arlington

Arlington is giving people one more reason to stay indoors this summer.

Saturday, the city's new $30 million, state-of-the-art public library opened for the first time.

It's taking trips to the library to the next level.

Besides books and computers, it features a genealogy room, a butterfly garden, a shop for sewing and knitting and a room full of 3-D printers, drawing the library into the digital age.

At Age 72, Women Learn They Were Switched at Birth

At age 72, two women have only recently discovered that they were switched at birth and have been living as each other for their entire lives. (Published Friday, June 15, 2018)

"[Technology] connects people for sure, but it also disconnects people in the human connection and so libraries are a space that allow that now so people can come," said Yoko Matsumoto, Arlington’s Director of Libraries.

The library is three stories tall. The first floor is for elementary-aged children, the second is for adolescents and the third is for adults.

Read more about the new Downtown Library here.

Events and programs continue Sunday for Father's Day.