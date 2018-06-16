State-of-the-Art Public Library Opens in Downtown Arlington

Arlington is giving people one more reason to stay indoors this summer.
Saturday, the city's new $30 million, state-of-the-art public library opened for the first time.
It's taking trips to the library to the next level.
Besides books and computers, it features a genealogy room, a butterfly garden, a shop for sewing and knitting and a room full of 3-D printers, drawing the library into the digital age.
"[Technology] connects people for sure, but it also disconnects people in the human connection and so libraries are a space that allow that now so people can come," said Yoko Matsumoto, Arlington’s Director of Libraries.
The library is three stories tall. The first floor is for elementary-aged children, the second is for adolescents and the third is for adults.
Read more about the new Downtown Library here.
Events and programs continue Sunday for Father's Day.