State Fair of Texas Announces 2019 Big Tex Choice Awards Semi-Finalist

Get your taste buds ready! The 2019 State Fair of Texas is just 63 days away and we are getting our first look at the creative food items up for this years Big Tex Choice Award.

The fair released the list of 33 semi-finalist food creations, which will now move on to a second round of judging to determine the finalist, then the “Best Taste – Sweet,” “Best Taste – Savory,” and “Most Creative” awards will be handed out by celebrity judges before the gates open at the fair.

Now, I've been covering the great State Fair of Texas for some time now, and this years list of foods does not disappoint.

One thing to note with the list of semi-finalist, only the names of the foods are released, no descriptions. So sometimes a name can make you wonder what exactly it is... kind of like this year's Stuffed Fried Mexi-Cone. It seems it involves some kind of Mexican food (which is my favorite,) but past that, you are left wondering.

That being said, there are SEVERAL items on the list that I am very intrigued by... like the PB&J Bacon Pickle Dog!!! Or the Loaded Baked Potato Funnel Cake. Both of these items are considered a "savory" entry.

Over on the "sweet" side of the semi-finalist... the Deep Fried Cracker Jack and the Peanut Butter Cup Snookie both have my attention. I mean who doesn't love cracker jacks and peanut butter cups.

Enough of what I think! Check out the full list for yourself below. Also, I want to know... would you try the PB&J Bacon Pickle Dog? Let me know on Twitter @NBC5Matt.