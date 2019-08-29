State Fair Moves Opening Day Parade From Downtown to Fair Park - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas

Covering the massive State Fair of Texas

State Fair Moves Opening Day Parade From Downtown to Fair Park

Fair says move will allow more people to take part in variety of Opening Day events

Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Participants of the annual parade kicking off The State Fair of Texas get ready ahead of the noon start, Sept. 26, 2014.

    The State Fair of Texas is moving the annual Opening Day parade from downtown Dallas into Fair Park.

    The fair announced the change Thursday, saying the annual tradition was being moved to accommodate other events and activities that are part of the kick-off of the 24-day State Fair.

    Fair organizers said the move also puts the focus on Fair Park and allows more people to take part in the activities there as well as the parade.

    "We think this is a change that a lot of fairgoers will enjoy, as they can focus their attention on events in Fair Park that day," said Mitchell Glieber, president of the State Fair of Texas. "Since we will have two parades on Opening Day, there will be the opportunity for daytime and nighttime visitors to take part in the celebration."

    The Opening Day parade will be held a noon and is different than the nightly parade.

    The fair, themed "Celebrating Texas Creativity," opens in about a month, on Sept. 27, and runs until Oct. 20. General admission is $18, or $14 for children ages 3 to 12 and seniors over 60, though there are frequently discounts available here.

