Southlake Police Remove Copperheads, Encourage Awareness

Southlake police are warning residents to remain aware, as warm daytime temperatures combined with cool nighttime temperatures are increasing the number of snakes seeking out warm spots, potentially near people.

On Tuesday, a Southlake police officer removed six copperheads near a pedestrian walkway on the TD Ameritrade campus in Southlake.

"This time of year, when it's warm during the daytime and cool in the evening, that's when you are going to see a lot of the reptiles come out," officer Raymon Cannon, who removed the snakes, said.

Cannon relocated the snakes away from the campus and said snake calls this time of the year are more common.