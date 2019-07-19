Southlake Police Looking for Biker Who 'Brake Checked' Motorcycle Officer

Southlake Police want to identify the biker that 'brake checked' and swerved in front of a Southlake Police motorcycle officer. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Southlake Police want to identify the biker that 'brake checked' and swerved in front of a Southlake Police motorcycle officer.

The department posted video from a camera mounted on the officers motorcycle.

In it, you can see a group of bikers doing stunts as they drove along Highway 114.

The officer noticed a Chevy Tahoe in the middle of the pack, impeding traffic.

When the officer attempted to pull the driver of the Tahoe over, one of the bikers pulled in front of the officers motorcycle. That's when the biker started 'brake checking' and swerving back and forth in front of the officer, in an attempt to let the Tahoe get away.

The officer got around the biker, who then returned along side the officer, getting so close that the officer had to kick out to keep him away.

The driver of the Tahoe was cited for impeding traffic, but the group of bikers got away.

Investigators ask if you know the biker seen in this video to contact crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us or call her at 817-748-8240.