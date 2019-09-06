16-Year-Old Logs Hundreds of Volunteer Hours to Honor Father

Military families sacrifice so much for our country. One young lady in Keller knows that sacrifice personally, but she has chosen to take her military father’s example of service to do something good for every community she has lived in. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Military families sacrifice so much for our country. One young lady in Keller knows that sacrifice personally, but she has chosen to take her military father’s example of service to do something good for every community she has lived in.

Katie McClung, 16, has a similar story to many military kids.

"I’ve lived in seven states and I know I have lived in 11 houses," McClung said.

Instead of dreading the next move, she has embraced it, every time.

"I just think of myself in others' situations. You know, if I needed help, I would expect someone to help me," she said.

McClung has been giving her time in each state she has called home.

"I think it’s just really important to have that connection with your community," McClung said.

McClung has logged more than 150 volunteer hours and counting with various nonprofits.

Her Girl Scouts Gold Award project directly effecting the Community Link Food Bank in Saginaw as she has been collecting feminine hygiene products for girls and women in need. She and her mom even helped with a back to school drive at the food bank where they helped give away backpacks, eye exams and haircuts for kids in need.

"The reason I keep doing it is because I want people to know that it is something that is important and something that will always be important, and it helps you too," McClung said.

So how does she make time for all of this volunteering? The 4.0 student attends Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville. She describes it as school on a computer which gives her a flexible learning schedule that lends itself to community outreach.

