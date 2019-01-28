A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man, identified in a police sketch, wanted in connection with fatally shooting an 18-year-old in a Park Lane parking garage last week.

Police said Joseph Anthony Pintucci was found slumped over in the driver's seat of a 2002 Lincoln four-door sedan with an apparent gunshot wound Jan. 24. Police said Pintucci, who they said was the victim of an aggravated robbery during a suspected drug deal, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

During the investigation, Dallas homicide detectives developed leads that led them to arrest 23-year-old Rene Eduardo Montanez Jr. and charge him with capital murder. Police said Montanez denied any involvement in the robbery and fatal shooting and is being held at the county jail. It's not clear if Montanez has obtained an attorney.

On Monday, detectives released a sketch of a second person wanted in connection with Pintucci's death -- the person they believe fired the weapon that killed the 18-year-old man.

Rene Eduardo Montanez, Jr., left, has been charged with capital murder in the death of 18-year-old Joseph Pintucci. A second suspect is sought, identified only by a sketch, on the right.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

The person in the sketch is described as a Latin man between the ages of 18- and 19-years-old. He stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said the man wears a gold teeth grill with diamonds in his mouth and was wearing a hoodie and jeans when he may have left the parking garage in a 2005 black Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb, #7751, at 214-671-3702 or via email: jefferey.loeb@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 016424-2019.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.