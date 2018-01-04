Skate Park Shooting Leaves 3 Injured in Saginaw

One person is in police custody after a shooting that injured three people, including a 15-year-old, Thursday evening in Saginaw. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

One person is in police custody after a shooting that injured three people, including a 14-year-old, Thursday evening in Saginaw.

Police were called out just before 7 p.m. to a skate park near Highland Middle School on a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

Police say the 14-year-old was shot in the hand. The other two victims, both 20 years old, have more serious injuries. One was shot multiple times. All three are expected to survive.

There was a huge search, including a Fort Worth police helicopter, until investigators say a witness in the skate park identified a suspect. Investigators have not named him, and neighbors tell NBC 5 he is a minor.

Police believe the suspect ran into the neighborhood behind the park and into a home, where neighbors say he lives.

A police spokesperson said the suspect and a young woman came out of the house on their own when police pulled up. Detectives also took the girl in for questioning. They believe she may be an accomplice.

Police are still trying to figure out what started this and whether the alleged shooter and victims knew each other.

A neighbor, who only gave his first name, Bryan, saw the arrests happen. He knows the suspect and his family and he says he can't believe this.

"He's a good kid, he's a good kid," Bryan said. "He's not a troublemaker. He was working at Kroger. His mom's a great person. He's not trouble. I just think he got caught up hanging out with the wrong individuals."

That neighbor also said he wants the skate park bulldozed. He said there have been lots of issues there, including kids doing drugs late at night.

Saginaw police say they patrol regularly and don't know of any other serious incidents there.

