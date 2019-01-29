Sixth Coyote Attack Reported in Frisco

Frisco police issued a new warning on Tuesday after a sixth coyote attack in the same area, Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

Officers said a man was jogging near Eldorado Parkway and Tangerine Lane around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said a coyote emerged from the vegetation and bit the man. He was later transported to an area hospital by a family member and was treated for minor injuries.

This is the sixth coyote incident in the area since October.

The attacks have all happened in a two-mile stretch of Eldorado Parkway, west of Independence Parkway. They've all been before 9 a.m., so police said don't jog, bike or walk here and report the coyote if you see it.

The Frisco Police Department said they continue to work with Frisco Animal Services to abate urban wildlife attacks on humans.