Darious Fields was initially identified as a person of interest in the Shavon Randle kidnapping but was charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm.

A 27-year-old felon found guilty of a weapons charge related to the kidnapping case of 13-year-old Shavon Randle will be sentenced during a Monday federal court hearing.

According to federal court documents, Darius Fields faced a charge of being a felon in possession of a fire arm. After a short deliberation, a jury found Fields guilty. He faces between 10 and 20 years behind bars.

Fields is one of six people arrested in connection with the July 2017 death of Shavon Randle. None have been charged with murder.

The Randle's body was found wrapped up in what appeared to be a drug deal gone wrong.

According to the federal affidavit, Fields was tracked down using cell phone records by federal investigators to a hotel room in Irving.

Officers entered the room after they smelled marijuana and obtained a search warrant after they noticed ammunition on the table in plain view. They then found keys to a car Fields was driving, which was parked outside of the hotel room. Inside the car, detectives said they found an AK-47 pistol.

