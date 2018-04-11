Guilty Verdict in Gun Case Tied to Shavon Randle Case

Darious Fields was initially identified as a person of interest in the Shavon Randle kidnapping but was charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm.

A 27-year-old felon is facing prison time after being found guilty of a weapons charge Wednesday related to the case of Shavon Randle, a kidnapped 13-year-old girl found dead inside a Dallas home in July 2017.

According to federal court documents, Darius Fields faced a charge of being a felon in possession of a fire arm. After a short deliberation, a jury found Fields guilty.

Suspect in Shavon Randle Case Appears in Court

We could now see the first conviction related to the case of Shavon Randle, who was kidnapped and later found dead inside a Dallas home. (Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018)

Sentencing will occur later in federal court; Fields faces between 10 and 20 years behind bars.

Fields is one of six people arrested in connection with Randle's death, though none were charged with murder.

The young girl's body was found wrapped up in what appears to be a drug deal gone wrong.

According to the federal affidavit, Fields was tracked down using cell phone records by federal investigators to a hotel room in Irving.

Officers entered the room after they smelled marijuana and obtained a search warrant after they noticed ammuntion on the table in plain view. They then found keys to a car Fields was driving, which was parked outside of the hotel room. Inside the car, detectives said they found an AK-47 pistol.

City Demolishes Home Where Shavon Randle Was Found Dead

Crews demolish the Oak Cliff home Thursday morning where a 13-year-old girl and 19-year-old man were found dead. (Published Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017)

NBC 5's Evan Anderson contributed to this report.

