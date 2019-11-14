The man found guilty of kidnapping an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl in front of her mother will soon learn his punishment.

A jury in September took less than 15 minutes to hand down a guilty verdict for Michael Webb in the May 18 abduction.

A sentencing hearing is set to begin Thursday in front of U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor at 9 a.m. Webb, 51, faces up to life in prison for the federal kidnapping conviction.

In addition, Webb also faces nine state charges of aggravated kidnapping, six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child (enhanced) and two counts of indecency with a child (habitual offender notice). A Tarrant County District Attorney's Office spokesman said in September their case was still pending.

Webb was accused of snatching a young girl off the street in Fort Worth as she walked with her mother in the Ryan Place neighborhood. The girl's mother tried to prevent the abduction, but was overpowered by Webb, police said.

After an hourslong search, which included an Amber Alert being issued at about 11 p.m., the girl was rescued shortly after midnight at a hotel in Forest Hill. Webb was arrested at the scene and has been in custody ever since.

Webb was charged in federal court because he had used his phone, the internet, a car, hotel and interstate highways while committing the kidnapping. Webb's attorneys sought to dismiss the case, arguing police had no probable cause to enter his hotel room.

Webb had pleaded not guilty, and at one point in the trial told the judge he wanted new defense attorneys, saying he had "differences" with them. The judge denied his request.