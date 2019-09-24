In Tarrant County, the federal kidnapping trial of Michael Webb begins Tuesday, Sept. 24. Webb is accused of kidnapping an 8-year-old girl in front of her mother from a Fort Worth neighborhood in May and later sexually assaulting the child. (Published 4 hours ago)

Jury selection began Tuesday in the federal kidnapping trial of a man accused of abducting an 8-year-old girl in front of her mother in a Fort Worth neighborhood earlier this year.

Michael Webb faces a federal charge of kidnapping in the May 18 abduction.

The trial began with Webb telling the judge that he wanted new defense attorneys, saying he had "differences" with them. The judge disagreed, saying he saw nothing wrong with how the attorneys have represented him to this point.

When asked by the judge whether he wanted to wear his orange jail jumpsuit or plain clothes for the trial, Webb responded by saying, "actually, I don't want to be here."

Both his attorneys and the judge responded by explaining how being present for the trial would be beneficial for him. Ultimately, Webb opted to waive his right to be in the courtroom and will instead be kept in a holding cell in another part of the building.

Webb has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Webb's attorneys said they wanted the case dismissed, arguing the search of his room, where police said he was found with the missing girl, was illegal because there was no probable cause to enter the room.

Webb also faces state charges of aggravated kidnapping, six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child (enhanced) and two counts of indecency with a child (habitual offender notice).

NBC 5's Tim Ciesco contributed to this report.