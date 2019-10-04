Search for Gunman After Deadly Shooting in Pantego - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Search for Gunman After Deadly Shooting in Pantego

Published 48 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    Police in Pantego are currently searching for the man they say shot and killed the owner of a motorcycle shop, Friday, October 4, 2019.

    Police in Pantego are currently searching for the man they say shot and killed the owner of a motorcycle shop.

    Investigators said Michael Schindler, the owner of Two Wheel World, was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the business just before 9 p.m. Friday.

    Officers said a warrant has been issued for and associate of Schindler's, 53-year-old Chris Anthony Pritchett.

    Pritchett was last seen leaving the scene in the victims Black 2001 Ford F150 Harley Davidson Edition bearing Texas LP #GGX9969.

    Pritchett is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, or may know where he is, you are ask to call 911 immediately.

