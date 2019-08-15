School Accountability Ratings To Be Released Thursday

On Thursday, Texas parents and students will learn their schools’ rating — a letter grade ranging from A to F — based on a newly-issued report from the state.
The 2019 Accountability Ratings will be released to the public on Thursday, one day after the state’s independent school districts were given the official report issued by the Texas Education Agency.
This is the second year for the letter grade ratings, similar in style to the grades that students are assigned in their classes.
The ratings are based upon three main indicators:
- Student Achievement, which takes several factors into account including performance on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests and graduation rates
- School Progress, which compares a district and a school’s performance relative to its performance in the prior year
- Closing the Gap, which is an effort to ensure that all students, including racial minorities, low income students and students for whom English is a second language, are learning and improving
These are the North Texas school districts that achieved an A rating from the TEA in 2018:
Collin County
Allen ISD
Celina ISD
Frisco ISD
Lovejoy ISD
McKinney ISD
Melissa ISD
Plano ISD
Princeton ISD
Prosper ISD
Wylie ISD
Dallas County
Coppell ISD
Highland Park ISD
Sunnyvale ISD
Denton County
Argyle ISD
Northwest ISD
Tarrant County
Carroll ISD
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD
Keller ISD
Mansfield ISD
ONLINE: Click here to search for a specific campus or charter school.