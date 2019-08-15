School Accountability Ratings To Be Released Thursday

On Thursday, Texas parents and students will learn their schools’ rating — a letter grade ranging from A to F — based on a newly-issued report from the state.

The 2019 Accountability Ratings will be released to the public on Thursday, one day after the state’s independent school districts were given the official report issued by the Texas Education Agency.

This is the second year for the letter grade ratings, similar in style to the grades that students are assigned in their classes.

The ratings are based upon three main indicators:

Student Achievement, which takes several factors into account including performance on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests and graduation rates

School Progress, which compares a district and a school’s performance relative to its performance in the prior year

Closing the Gap, which is an effort to ensure that all students, including racial minorities, low income students and students for whom English is a second language, are learning and improving

These are the North Texas school districts that achieved an A rating from the TEA in 2018:

Collin County

Allen ISD

Celina ISD

Frisco ISD

Lovejoy ISD

McKinney ISD

Melissa ISD

Plano ISD

Princeton ISD

Prosper ISD

Wylie ISD

Dallas County

Coppell ISD

Highland Park ISD

Sunnyvale ISD

Denton County

Argyle ISD

Northwest ISD

Tarrant County

Carroll ISD

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD

Keller ISD

Mansfield ISD

ONLINE: Click here to search for a specific campus or charter school.

