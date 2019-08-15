School Accountability Ratings To Be Released Thursday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
School Accountability Ratings To Be Released Thursday

A - F letter grades to be made public for second straight year

By Ben Russell

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    On Thursday, Texas parents and students will learn their schools’ rating — a letter grade ranging from A to F — based on a newly-issued report from the state.

    The 2019 Accountability Ratings will be released to the public on Thursday, one day after the state’s independent school districts were given the official report issued by the Texas Education Agency.

    This is the second year for the letter grade ratings, similar in style to the grades that students are assigned in their classes.

    The ratings are based upon three main indicators:

    • Student Achievement, which takes several factors into account including performance on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests and graduation rates
    • School Progress, which compares a district and a school’s performance relative to its performance in the prior year
    • Closing the Gap, which is an effort to ensure that all students, including racial minorities, low income students and students for whom English is a second language, are learning and improving

    These are the North Texas school districts that achieved an A rating from the TEA in 2018:

    Collin County

    Allen ISD
    Celina ISD
    Frisco ISD
    Lovejoy ISD
    McKinney ISD
    Melissa ISD
    Plano ISD
    Princeton ISD
    Prosper ISD
    Wylie ISD

    Dallas County

    Coppell ISD
    Highland Park ISD
    Sunnyvale ISD

    Denton County

    Argyle ISD
    Northwest ISD

    Tarrant County

    Carroll ISD
    Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
    Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD
    Keller ISD
    Mansfield ISD

    ONLINE: Click here to search for a specific campus or charter school.

