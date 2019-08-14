SWAT Called After Husband Allegedly Threatens Wife With Gun

A man is in custody after he allegedly threatened his wife with a gun.
Officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Lindsley Ave. for a disturbance call at 2:20 a.m. When they arrived, they met with the caller outside of the residence.
According to the family member, the suspect, a 47-year-old Latin male, was waiving a gun and making threats towards the victim.
SWAT was called to assist. The suspect walked out of the residence and surrendered without incident, according to police.
He was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with at least one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges are pending.