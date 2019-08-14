SWAT Called After Husband Allegedly Threatens Wife With Gun - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

SWAT Called After Husband Allegedly Threatens Wife With Gun

By Catherine Park

Published 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Stay Safe from ID Theft with Frank Abagnale

    A man is in custody after he allegedly threatened his wife with a gun. 

    Officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Lindsley Ave. for a disturbance call at 2:20 a.m. When they arrived, they met with the caller outside of the residence.

    According to the family member, the suspect, a 47-year-old Latin male, was waiving a gun and making threats towards the victim.

    SWAT was called to assist. The suspect walked out of the residence and surrendered without incident, according to police.

    Suspect in Sydney Stabbing Restrained With Milk Crate

    [NATL] Suspect in Sydney Stabbing Restrained With Milk Crate

    An Australian man was arrested in Sydney after he was restrained by members of the public using a chair and milk crate. According to Australian police, the 21-year-old man is suspected of killing a woman in downtown Sydney.

    (Published Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019)

    He was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with at least one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges are pending.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices