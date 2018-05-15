A woman died Monday night after she was walking across an Arlington street and was struck by a vehicle, police said. (Published 2 hours ago)

Raw: SUV Fatally Strikes Woman Who Was Crossing Road in Arlington

A woman died Monday night after she was walking across an Arlington street and was struck by a vehicle, police said.

Police responded about 10 p.m. to the crash and found the woman lying near the roadway in the 2700 block of S. Cooper Street, police said.

A SUV driver was in the middle lane when the woman attempted to cross the road from east to west, police said. The woman was not using a crosswalk and was fatally struck, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



The SUV driver stopped and cooperated with investigators. No charges are expected against the driver, police said.

The southbound lanes of S. Cooper will remain closed until investigators finish processing the scene.

The woman's name has not been released.

