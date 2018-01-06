The SPCA of Texas seized 140 animals from an alleged puppy mill near Honey Grove Saturday afternoon, Saturday January 6, 2017.

Two cats, 117 dogs and 21 puppies were taken from the Fannin County property.

The SPCA worked with the Fannin County Sheriff's Office as well as the Honey Grove Police Department during the seizure.

All of the animals were taken to the SPCA Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center.

Investigators say more than 30 of the dogs were found inside a home on the property. The rest were found in a structure behind the home. The SPCA said the animals were living in filthy cages, sometimes with as many as three dogs in each crate.

SPCA workers say the animals were living in feces and urine and have numerous health issues.

The SPCA said the property owners admitted to police that they were selling the dogs.

All of the animals will be examined by medical staff and cared for until a custody hearing can be held.

