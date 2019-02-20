Rowlett Veterinarian Prepares for Alaska's Iditarod Race - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Rowlett Veterinarian Prepares for Alaska's Iditarod Race

Veterinarian preparing to treat race dogs in brutal cold, harsh conditions

By Katy Blakey

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Rowlett Veterinarian Prepares for Alaska's Iditarod Race
    NBC 5 News
    Rowlett veterinarian Dr. Josh Cope has been busy buying the right gear to brave the cold during his trip to Alaska. (Published Feb. 20, 2019)

    Rowlett veterinarian Dr. Josh Cope is busy preparing for the trip of a lifetime.

    He'll travel to Alaska for the historic Iditarod sled dog race, one of 40 veterinarians tasked with giving dogs check-ups during the 1,000 mile journey through the Alaskan wilderness.

    Cope applied for the opportunity for the first time this year. He's never been to Alaska before, but enjoys tackling unique and new experiences. 

    "I love this stuff," said Cope. "I know there will be parts of this that are not fun, but I'm looking forward to that, being in the middle of Alaska treating these animals. It will all be worth it."

    Chanel Visionary Karl Lagerfeld Dies at 85

    [NATL] Chanel Visionary Karl Lagerfeld Dies at 85

    Karl Lagerfeld, the powerhouse designer behind French luxury brands Fendi, Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld, has died.

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019)

    For the last few weeks, Cope has been busy buying the right gear to brave the cold. Everything he takes must fit in one backpack. That includes multiple layers to keep him warm and a survival kit. He'll be staying in remote parts of Alaska and must prepare to sleep and work in temperatures that could reach negative 50 degrees. 

    He'll be stationed at different checkpoints along the route and once the mushers and dogs pass through, he will hop on a small plane and fly to another checkpoint.

    The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race runs from Anchorage to Nome in early March, with teams of 16 dogs on each team. Most teams complete the race within two weeks and travel through blizzards, rough terrain and remote villages. 

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices