Oz Rodriguez, who works at the Round Up Saloon in Dallas, was injured after leaving work early Sunday morning on April 14th, 2019. Police are investigating the case as an injured person report.

What to Know Oscar "Oz" Rodriguez was injured between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 14.

Rodriguez works at the Round-Up Saloon in Oak Lawn and his manager, Adam Lynn, said he was seen leaving the bar without any problems.

Dallas Police are now investigating what happened to Rodriguez.

A Dallas man is in the hospital after being severely injured early Sunday morning and now his friends and the police are trying to find out what happened.

Oscar "Oz" Rodriguez is a karoake host at the Round-Up Saloon in Oak Lawn. He left work at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 14 and security footage shows him leaving the bar without any problems, according to his manager Adam Lynn.

A few hours later, Rodriguez showed up at home where he awoke his roommate who realized Rodriguez had injuries to his head and took him to the hospital, said Lynn.

"They broke his jaw on both sides and fractured his skull in the back," according to Lynn, who has been visiting with Rodriguez at Parkland Hospital.

Rodriguez remembers very little about what happened, except being near an apartment complex along US 75 in Dallas, said Lynn.

Rodriguez is expected to have surgery on Wednesday to repair damage to his jaw, Lynn said.

The Round-Up Saloon is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, April 20 and proceeds will help Rodriguez pay for medical expenses, a Go Fund Me account has also been established to help.

Dallas Police are investigating the incident as an injured person case.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.