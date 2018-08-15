The Dallas FBI is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who managed to rob four different banks over a span of three months.

The man captured on surveillance footage is described as white, between the ages of 28- to 35-years-old, between 5 feet 7 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing between 170-190 lbs., has a medium build and has a large tattoo on his left lower leg and a full beard that is trimmed short.

The robber managed to hit four different locations between June 15 and Aug. 10.

First location: First Financial Bank located at 201 West highway 67, Alvarado, Texas

Second location: Frost bank located at 150 East Highway 67, Duncanville, Texas

Third location: BBVA Compass Bank located at 1015 North Highway 77, Waxahachie, Texas

Fourth location: The National bank of Texas located at 400 East East Renfro Street, Burleson, Texas

During each of the aforementioned robberies, the man would approach the teller and present a note asking for specific amounts of money. After the first robbery, the suspect is seen fleeing the scene in a black Ram 1500 pickup truck and after the most recent robbery, he is seen driving away in a black Volkswagen Passat.

No injuries have been reported from any of the four robberies.

If anyone has information on these robberies or is able to identify the man depicted in the images provided, they are asked to contact either a local FBI office or, if you live in the Dallas area, contact the Dallas field office at 972-559-5000.

Tips can also be submitted to tips.fbi.gov or to North Texas Crime Stoppers who is offering a reward of up to $5000 for information that leads to an arrest of a conviction.