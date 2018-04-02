Report: Too Many Texas Pre-K to 2nd Graders Being Suspended - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Report: Too Many Texas Pre-K to 2nd Graders Being Suspended

Child advocacy group claims removing the youngest students from the classroom does not address real problems

By Ben Russell

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Too many of the youngest students in Texas are being suspended from school, according to a new report from a child advocacy group.

    According to Texans Care for Children, 101,248 suspensions were issued by Texas school districts to students from Pre-Kindergarten to second grade during the 2015-2016 academic year.

    “Schools are suspending little kids as young as four years old, many of whom are in a classroom for the first time in their lives,” said Stephanie Rubin, CEO of Texans Care for Children, in a statement. “Suspending our youngest students interrupts their education, communicates to them that they don’t belong, and misses a critical opportunity to actually address why they might be acting out.”

    Nearly two-thirds of those suspensions — 64,773 — were in-school suspensions, according to the data gathered by Texans Care.

    In 2017 — the year that followed the academic year studied for this report — the Texas Legislature passed a ban on out-of-school suspensions, with some exceptions, for students in Pre-K through second grade. The only incidents that can warrant an out-of-school suspension for a student that young are those that involve weapons, drugs or violence.

    Texans Care for Children advocates in its report for school districts to do away with in-school suspensions entirely.

