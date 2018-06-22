The seal of the United States Agriculture Department.

The Quay Corporation, an Illinois-based establishment, is recalling approximately 250,000 pounds of pork lard products that were produced without federal inspection, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

These items were shipped to retail locations in Texas.



The shelf-stable packaged pork lard products were produced over the past two years, from July 29, 2016-June 22, 2018.

The following product is subject to recall:

• 28-oz. sealed plastic cups containing “MARGARITA MANTECA PORK LARD” with sell by dates ranging from Jan. 29, 2017 through Dec. 22, 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17445” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when FSIS personnel visited the establishment after receiving information that the product was being labeled for sale without inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products; however, anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.