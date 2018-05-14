Protest Deadline For Property Tax Appraisals Is Tuesday

Every time another home in your neighborhood goes on the market and sells at top dollar, it's not good for your tax bill.

Homeowners who paid $350,000 for a house ten years ago are finding their tax bills doubled as those same houses are selling for much more today.

Realtor Chandler Crouch said he's been able to figure out a way to lower his tax bill without a hearing and you can do the same.

"They are trying to tax you based on the value, but when you go to protest they use a different set of numbers as their evidence to back up the valuation," said Crouch.

He said you have to ask for two numbers, the sales indicated value and the equity indicated value.

He said the tax district will give them to you if you ask and in Tarrant County, you can pull them up online on your own, by logging into your account.

Once you get those numbers, pick the lower of the two and then drop it by 3 percent and chances are the tax district will take your offer no questions asked.

"It's not a given, it's not 100% but odds are you're going to win," said Crouch.

He's saved homeowners thousands of dollars depending on their situation, just by taking the time to protest.

He's not the only one urging you to protest.

"In Denton county, more than 80% of the people who protested got something taken off," said Dave Lieber, Dallas Morning News Consumer Watchdog.

"The housing market has just exploded. We are now big time housing, we're not the little guy everybody forgot we're paying big big prices for housing."

If you don't want to try Crouch's method, and you want to protest more, you'll need to gather comps and receipts and paperwork to show why your house is worth less money.

You need to file that you're protesting the value and get that postmarked by the 15th.

You'll have until your hearing date to get all the paperwork to back up your case.