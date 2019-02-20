Superintendent's Resignation Brings Praise, Disapproval

Parents offered praise and disapproval for the Lovejoy ISD school board for its handling of a misconduct investigation into the former superintendent. (Published 2 hours ago)

More questions than answers for parents at one of the state's top performing school districts.

Lovejoy ISD is in the Collin County town of Lucas.

Last week, longtime superintendent Ted Moore abruptly resigned and the district notified parents about "misconduct" allegations.

Wednesday, the school board met for its first regularly-scheduled meeting since the resignation.

Parents shared praise and disapproval.

"I basically came to commend the board on its response," one parent said.

The school district has come under scrutiny since the resignation, beyond allegations against Moore.

Parents said they've been frustrated for years with the way the district has been run.

"Ted Moore's gone. That's great. Let's not repeat the same mistakes. Let's not put someone in Ted Moore's place that is just like Ted Moore," said Dianne Redman, a parent who lives in the district.

The school board said it took swift action last week, investigating the misconduct complaint and appointing an interim superintendent within hours.

A letter to parents said Moore's resignation was because of allegations of inappropriate conduct with "adult victims."

A statement from Lovejoy ISD said those adult victims are staff members at the district.

In a letter to staff last week, Moore cited health issues as his reason for retiring.

NBC 5 has reached out to Moore repeatedly for his side of the story but has not heard back.

Moore was employed for more than a decade at Allen ISD before moving on to McKinney ISD. He left McKinney ISD for the superintendent position at Lovejoy ISD.

Wednesday, a public relations company representing Lovejoy ISD said the district is investing the claims of misconduct and that no other agencies are involved.

There are no criminal or civil investigations ongoing, according to the public relations company.

School board president Chad Collin emphasized Wednesday he is focused on moving the district forward.

He said the board expects to name a new superintendent over the summer.