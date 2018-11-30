Popular Plano Car Show 'Cars and Coffee' to Change Venue

The popular car show out of Plano, "Cars and Coffee," will have its final event at Classic BMW in Plano. (Published 3 hours ago)

A popular car show in North Texas is taking a detour.

Cars and Coffee draws enthusiasts from all over the Dallas-Fort Worth area. For the past nine years, the free car show has been held at the Classic BMW in Plano. Now, it is about to roll out to a new home.

Employees from the dealership move cars off the lot to make room for hundreds of unique and exotic cars, car enthusiasts and spectators every first Saturday of the month. "We couldn’t believe how fast it grew," said Eric Maas, president of Classic BMW. "We started with 225 car the first show, and then 500, then 800, and now about 1,000 every Saturday."

What started as a marketing tool turned into a community event that has brought families together. The car show also brings in a lot of money for local charities.

To date, Cars and Coffee has raised $350,000 for local charities. Donations for December will go toward Toys for Tots. Every person who attends the final show at the Classic BMW dealership will have to bring an unwrapped toy or a donation of $10.

In a facebook post, Richard Rawlins from Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill alluded to hosting the the car show and moving "Cars and Coffee" to his property. You can view the post here.

Cars and Coffee will take place this Saturday, Dec. 1 at Classic BMW. The event starts at 7 a.m. For more details click here.