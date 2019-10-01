Political Reaction to Amber Guyger Verdict

Several politicians reacted on Tuesday after former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder.

You can see the statements below.

U. S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Fort Worth)

"Today's guilty conviction of Amber Guyger is a small step toward justice for Botham Jean and his family. While I am glad that Amber Guyger will be held accountable for this senseless act of violence, Botham Jean will never get his life back, and a heartbroken family will never be able to see their son again. Justice will never fully be served until we as a country address the systemic failure in our criminal justice system and rightfully prosecute the spate of unjustified shootings of black men and boys in this country."

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa and Vice Chair Dr. Carla Brailey

"Botham Jean should be alive today." "Convicting Amber Guyger of murder is a step towards justice for Botham Jean and his family. There is never anything that can heal the wound of a life lost too soon but justice is a step in the right direction." "On behalf of the Texas Democratic Party, we want to offer our sincerest condolences to the family of Botham Jean -- his mother Allison, his father Bertram, his sister Alissa, and his brother Brandt. We keep them in our thoughts. Today's verdict will hopefully give them the closure that they're owed after this terrible, senseless tragedy." "Racism is all too prevalent in America and it must be defeated. Texas Democrats long for the day when we are not surprised by justice. Texans deserve a criminal justice system that is fair and treats people equally under the law. Today is a step forward."

Texas Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas)

“First and foremost, I want to send my prayers to the Jean family, and commend them on their strength and dignity during this unspeakably horrific tragedy. What the Jean family has been put through occurs all too frequently to African American families across our country,” West said. “Amber Guyger was found guilty by a jury of her peers for the shooting death of Botham Jean. Today’s verdict was evidence that our judicial system seeks justice for all. “The conviction proves that juries in Dallas county will hold police officers accountable for misconduct and excessive force. I urge the Dallas Police Department, and police departments across the country, to reexamine the use of deadly force, and foster an environment that prioritizes deescalation tactics. “Again though, this case was about a young man, a family lost their son. We all mourn with the Jean family and stand strong as a community who will not allow our neighbors to be prematurely taken away from us.”

Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O'Rourke

Botham’s family, his friends, his community will never see him again—so there is no justice. But, at least, there is accountability.

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees member Miguel Solis