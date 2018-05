Duncanville police seek registered sex offender Roderick Goodson, who has two felony warrants.

Police in Duncanville are looking for a registered sex offender.

The Duncanville Police Department sent a tweet Monday morning in which it asked for help locating Roderick Goodson.

Goodson has two felony warrants, plus a third warrant for violation of his parole, according to the tweet.

The department asked for information on Goodson's location to be called in to 972-780-5037.