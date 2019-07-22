Fort Worth police asked for the public's help Monday to identify two young women accused of stealing beer from a convenience store in early July.

Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify two young women who police say stole multiple cases of beer from a north Fort Worth convenience store on three separate instances in early July.

The women, who are believed to be between 17 and 21 years old, stole five cases of Modelo beer from the convenience store of a QuikTrip gas station at 121 W. Bonds Ranch Road -- just off State Highway 287 -- on July 1, 4 and 9, police said.

Police said the women exited the convenience store through a side door and climbed into a white BMW and a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-3193.