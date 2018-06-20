Police Search for Rapist in UTA Student Attack

The woman who survived the attack is home with family, according to police. Detectives spent the day working leads in the case to track down the rapist. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Arlington detectives are searching for a man who kidnapped, robbed and raped a University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) student early this morning.

The woman who survived the attack is home with family, according to police. Detectives spent the day working leads in the case to track down the rapist.

Arlington Police say the attack began in the parking lot of the Midtown Apartments, located just off-campus on UTA Boulevard. The woman had pulled into the parking lot to return home at around 3 a.m. Wednesday. She told police a man she didn’t know or recognize confronted her.

He had a gun and demanded cash, according to police. Police say he forced her back into her car and made her drive to an ATM off Matlock Road.

From there, police say the man took her to another apartment complex in Arlington where he raped her. He then drove to a convenience store where he purchased approximately $30 in miscellaneous items with her card.

Arlington Lt. Chris Cooke says the ordeal lasted at least an hour and a half to two hours.

“We think it started at 2:30 or 3:00 and by 4:41 she was able to make it back safely to her apartment where she called 911 because the suspect had stolen her cell phone,” said Cook.

Police say detectives worked to retrace the route the attacker took in order to track down surveillance video.

“We’ve also driven the victim around the city,” Cook said. “She did a very good job showing us the exact bank, showing us the convenience store, showing us the complexes she was at. There’s a lot of detectives on this case searching for surveillance video at these other locations as well.”

At this time, police have released a vague description of the attacker and expect to have more detailed information to share with the public as the investigation progresses.

Cook said the rapist did not cover his face during the crime.

Wednesday, UT Arlington Police put up paper flyers, warning students about the attack; an email blast also went out to students and staff.

“I checked my email and saw it and I was like, at 3 a.m.? I got off work at 2:30 a.m.,” said Alyssa Walker, a UTA student. “That’s so scary.”

Walker lives in the same apartment complex as the woman who was kidnapped.

“I just got really scared because it was literally 30 minutes before or after I had gotten into my apartment,” said Walker. “It’s very scary.”