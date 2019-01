A man is dead after getting hit by a car Friday night.

At 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 9900 block of Bruton Road where they found a Latin male deceased.

According to police, the victim failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle while crossing the street when he was hit by a green pickup truck.

The pickup truck then fled the scene.

This investigation is ongoing and the identity of the victim will not be released until family has been notified.

Check back for updates.