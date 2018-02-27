Dallas Police Deputy Chief Thomas Castro gives an update on the investigation into a deadly shooting near downtown. (Published 4 hours ago)

An apartment company employee was found dead after a shooting in Victory Park Tuesday morning, police say.

Dallas police say they responded at about 10:16 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of North Field Street.

Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said in a 12 p.m. news conference that the shooter is believed to be a former security guard at the building and remains on the run.



The victim's identity has not been released, pending notification of the person's next of kin.



Additional information has not been released.

"I'm shocked. I'm shocked, because this is a very, very good complex. A lot of the people are really nice," said apartment resident Curtis King. "I can’t even think of a possible reason that somebody would walk into a place like this and kill somebody."

Meanwhile, Dallas police confirm an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon on the 2100 block of Hulse Boulevard. Police have not confirmed whether the two investigations are connected.



Check back for updates as this breaking news story develops.