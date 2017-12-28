7-Year-Old Child Dies From Gunshot Wound In Greenville

Greenville Police are investigating after a child died from a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

Police answered a disturbance call at 4:48 p.m. in the 4200 block of Pickett Street, but when they arrived, police didn't find anything out of the ordinary, according to a release.

While they were investigating, police were told a 7-year-old child was brought to the emergency room at Hunt Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

The child died at the hospital shortly after, said police.

Police did not say if they are searching for any suspect in reference to the shooting. They also did not comment on whether the shooting was an accident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and information will be released when it is available.