A nine-year-old girl is dead after an accident Friday night.

According to Dallas police, at 7:36 p.m., officers responded to a crash on the 10700 block of Lake June Road.

When they arrived, investigators were able to determine that an orange Dodge Challenger, a gray Dodge Charger and a blue Ford Mustang were drag racing eastbound down Lake June Road.

During the race, a fourth vehicle, a black Chevy Impala was attempting to make a left turn westbound off Lake June Road when the Dodge Challenger collided into the back, passenger side of the Chevy Impala.

The Chevy spun out, ejecting a nine-year-old Latin female who was sitting in the back seat. Another front passenger was transported in critical condition and one other juvenile sitting in a car seat in the back seat was transported to the hospital, also in critical condition.

The nine-year-old was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver of the Chevy is expected to be okay.

Dallas officers were able to take the driver of the Dodge Challenger into custody after he was released to from the hospital.

The drivers of the Dodge Charger and the Mustang fled the scene but were located by Mesquite police and are being interviewed.

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

