Police Chase Turns into Manhunt in Arlington Neighborhood, One Arrested - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Chase Turns into Manhunt in Arlington Neighborhood, One Arrested

By Maria Santiago

    One man was arrested taking Arlington police on a chase and manhunt through a neighborhood with a stolen car at about midnight on Sunday.

    Police say, they received several reports of a suspicious vehicle driving erratically through neighborhoods. Police were able to locate the car and find that it was stolen.

    The pursuit ended when the vehicle reached a dead end and crashed on the curb. The driver took off by foot, but later found outside of the woods by Osprey Drive.

    The driver was taken into custody and the passenger was detained.

