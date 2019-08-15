Plano Senior High Cancels Game With El Paso School

School officials have canceled an out-of-district football match between Plano Senior High and Eastwood High in El Paso, out of safety concerns.

The second annual match-up between the two teams would have occurred on September 6 in North Texas, but Plano ISD officials said the game falls too soon after the tragedy. In canceling it, officials said they wish to “prioritize the safety of the participating players, students, families and communities.”

The El Paso Walmart shooter, who killed 22, graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2017.

Our NBC sister station in El Paso reports that Plano ISD reached out to Ysleta ISD to release a joint statement to cancel the Week 2 matchup between Eastwood and Plano High. YISD did not want to cancel the game, instead, offered to host the game. PISD gave them a “hard no.”

YISD then suggested to play the game at a neutral site, but PISD declined. Sources say there was no credible threat, but PISD is worried the game could be a platform for someone with extremist views.

"We grieve with our neighbors in El Paso and are heartbroken that what is happening in society today is affecting our kids and our communities," Bonser said. "Our students and coaches were eager for this opportunity to come together with Eastwood High to promote a message of compassion and healing, but what should be a celebratory event would be encumbered by safety concerns for the participants and fans of both teams. Our top priority must be the safety of all."

The booster clubs of the both teams had begun working together on efforts to promote unity and healing, and to show support for the El Paso community. Plano Senior High said they will continue efforts to raise support.

Though this year’s game is canceled, Plano Senior High School Principal Sarah Watkins said she is hoping the two schools will get to meet on the field again.

"Last year we had such a great experience hosting Eastwood High, and we were looking forward to continuing this new tradition,” Watkins said. "Our entire school community felt strongly about showing love and support for the people of El Paso, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue that outreach."