Pieces of Houston's AstroWorld to Go Up for Auction

The sign at Six Flags AstroWorld in Houston, which closed in 2005, will be one of several pieces of memorabilia to go up for auction Feb. 23.

Texans looking to own a piece of nostalgia can buy a piece of Houston's shuttered Six Flags AstroWorld starting in late February, Houston NBC affiliate KPRC reports.

KPRC reported the liquidation of AstroWorld signage, memorabilia and park fixtures will be held Feb. 23 by SITE Auction Services and BRI Marketing and Promotions.

AstroWorld closed following the end of the park's 2005 season.

The president of SITE Auction Services told KPRC that AstroWorld collectibles became more popular after the release Houston rapper Travis Scott's 2018 album, "Astroworld."

"This is a unique opportunity for collectors of Astroworld memorabilia, Warner Bros. theme park collectibles and large collectible signage. Round out or begin a collection with some of the most sought-after items on the current marketplace," Ken Spicer said. "We're beyond excited to be a part of what has become a huge release of these items. They have become more popular and collectible with the release of local music star Travis Scott’s latest album."

Some of the items listed include the park's entrance sign, a Warner Bros. sign and a Daffy Duck sign, along with ticket signs, exit signs and more.

Click here to see the full inventory.