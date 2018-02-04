Police have arrested one person for allegedly taking a sledgehammer to Dallas police cars Sunday morning.

Gregory Simpson, 58, has been charged with criminal mischief.

Officers said Simpson entered the Central Patrol station parking lot on Chestnut Street and used a sledgehammer to damage twelve marked squad cars.

The person was taken into custody and is in the Lew Sterrett Jail.

The Dallas Police Association posted photos of the damage Sunday afternoon calling for security modifications at the substation.

"What's it going to take folks, officer getting killed?," DPA said in a tweet. "These parking lots need to be secure!."

There have been a series of attacks at Dallas police stations the last two years.

Last year voters approved nearly $7 million in bond funding for security upgrades.

Simspon's bond has been set at $50,000.





